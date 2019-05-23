Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Garfield - TABANO, Frances (nee Migliaccio), age 94, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on May 21, 2019. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, and a homemaker. Frances is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank J. in 2007, a grandson, Matthew Tabano, and siblings, Ralph Migliaccio and Mary Ferrara. She is survived by two sons, James G. (Jennifer) and Donald (Vicky), five grandchildren, Christian, Dane, Taryn, Remy, and Therese, four great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Joseph Migliaccio (Joan), Gloria Frio, and Phyllis Glinbizzi (Ralph). Visiting Friday 3 to 7 pm. The funeral is Saturday, May 25, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Tabano family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
