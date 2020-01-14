|
|
Frances Tupaj
Wallington - Frances Tupaj, 95, of Wallington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Frances was born in Zalesie, Poland and emigrated to the United States in 1963, settling in Wallington. She worked as a Seamstress for various local businesses throughout her career, retiring in 1987. Frances was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. She was a devout member of St. Francis of the Third Order, Polish Living Rosary Society and was one of the founding members of the Aria Choir #303. Her passions in life included cooking, gardening and beekeeping. She was an avid reader and she cherished the time spent with her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frances was the beloved mother of Henry Tupaj, Maria Kondratowicz and her husband, Waldemar, and John Tupaj, loving grandmother of Teresa, Henry, Donna, Andrew, John, Marie and Peter and dear great-grandmother of 12. She is predeceased by 5 siblings. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Thursday from 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 8 AM on Friday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and the interment will follow at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.