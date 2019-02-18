|
|
Frances Wallace
Elmwood Park - Frances Paula Wallace, 74, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Frances was born in Garfield and lived there until 1969, when she settled in Elmwood Park. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and loved traveling, word search books and needlepoint sewing. Most of all, she treasured spending time with her friends and family. Frances was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Olga (Soltys) Pilecki, cherished wife of Joseph Wallace, of Elmwood Park, and loving sister of Andrea Pilecki, of Elmwood Park and the late Wendy Anne Pilecki. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 9 AM on Wednesday. Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.