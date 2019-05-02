Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St Mary
Closter, NJ
Frances (Eretz) Wuscher Obituary
Frances Wuscher (nee Eretz)

Old Tappan, NJ - Frances Wuscher (nee Eretz) of Old Tappan on April 30, 2019, Age 88. She was a NVOT Crossing Guard and an active member of St. Pius X R.C. Church. Beloved wife of the late Carl J, Devoted mother of Barbara and Jeffrey Siegmann, Joseph and Kris Wuscher and Karl Wuscher. Loving grandmother of B. Stephanie Siegmann and Daniel King, Melissa Gruber, Kimberly Eichler, Kristina and T.J. Griffenkranz, and Joseph Wuscher. Adoring great-grandmother of Nicholas, Joshua, Ashley, Julia, Thomas, Hannah and Allison. Dear aunt of Mary Jo, Kevin, John and Thomas.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 10 AM at Church of St Mary in Closter. Followed by burial at the Tappan Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ.

Donation maybe made to the Old Tappan Ambulance Corps or Old Tappan Fire Dept.
