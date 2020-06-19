Francesca A. Gregorio
Francesca A. Gregorio, of Livingston, formerly of Somerville and Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020,at the age of 54 years. Beloved daughter of the late Conrad M. Gregorio and his wife Barbara Anne (nee Havriliak). Loving cousin to several cousins. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22nd, at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.