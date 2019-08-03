|
Francesca "Frances" Baer
Rhinecliff, NY - Francesca "Frances" (Saccento) Baer passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 91. Fran was born on April 30, 1928 in Bronx, NY to Lucia (Depasquale) and Rocco Saccento. One of ten children, she was known for her sense of personal style and careful attention to details. She met her husband Robert J. Baer of 43 years while working as an usherette at the Lowe's Cinema in NYC. She was a dedicated wife and mother to her two sons, Joseph and Robert. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Frankie, Jimmy, Johnny, and Joe, her sisters, Angie (Santini), Betty (Nigro), and Rose (DelMonico), and her husband, Robert (1996). She is survived by her sister, Concetta "Tina" (De Gregorio), brother, Paul Saccento (Patricia Walz), son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Cynthia (Saniewski), son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tern (Clemenza), granddaughters, Willow (Amy George) and Amber Baer (Chris Napier), grandsons, Nicholas (Tahira Patwa) and Joseph (Kari Anderson), three great-grandsons, Maddox & Sam Baer, and Liam Napier, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com