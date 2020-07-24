Francesca "Fritzie" Christianson
Francesca "Fritzie" Sanderson Christianson of Fair Lawn, NJ, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 91 at her home in Radburn where she lived for seventy years. She grew up in Riverdale, N.Y.C., attended the Academy of Mt. St. Vincent, the Elizabeth Seton School for Girls, Manhattanville College, and graduated with a degree in teaching from William Paterson. For 14 years, she taught theatre classes to children in both Glen Rock and Fair Lawn. Her production of "Snow White" is on YouTube and has been viewed by over 50,000 people. She was the New Jersey State Representative for UNICEF for three years and Fair Lawn UNICEF director for eight years. She raised five children with her late husband, the loving Robert Christianson, a salesman, Army veteran and leader of Explorer Post 53. All of their children are professionals excelling in their fields: Robert Jr., a tennis umpire, lives in San Diego, Cornell a writer, Cuyler a psychotherapist, Paula a nurse practitioner and Tod an accountant. She has devoted much time to her six grandchildren; Sean and Alison, the children of Paula and Dave Silva, Capri, the daughter of Maribel and Cuyler Christianson, and Jake, Colin, and Ty, the sons of Barbara and Tod Christianson. She is also survived by a brother, Bob Sanderson and sister Gail Sanderson.
All services were private. Donations can be made to UNICEF USA. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com
