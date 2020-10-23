1/
Francesca Comotto
Francesca Comotto

Wayne - Comotto, Francesca (nee Fancello), age 96 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ercole Comotto (2000). Loving mother of Eleonora Marmo and her husband Bill of Totowa, Nick Porcu and his fiancée Monica Powers of Bloomfield and the late Salvatore Comotto. Mother-in-law of Eileen Comotto. Also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Born in Sardinia, Italy, she came to the United States in 1956 and lived in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1971. She was a Machine Operator for Mayflower Coat Company, Paterson, for thirty-two years before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
