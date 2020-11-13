1/1
Francesca-Joie DiMaria Sergi
Francesca-Joie DiMaria Sergi

Francesca-Joie DiMaria Sergi, 18, of Lodi passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Volgograd, Russia. She was a graduate of the High Point School and Lodi High School. Beloved daughter of Bellinda Sergi and her loving friend Mark Polito. Loving granddaughter of MaryAnn DiMaria Sergi and her late husband Arthur. Cherished niece of Frances and Bruno Campolo, Joseph and Daniele Sergi and Arthur and Dawn Sergi. Cousin of Angelia Campolo, Brianna Testa and Justin and Jason Sergi. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, November 16th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation for family members and close friends on Sunday, November 15th from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
NOV
16
Funeral
09:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
NOV
16
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
