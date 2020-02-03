Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Lake Hopatcong - LA SCALA, Francesca (nee Dimitri), age 97, of Lake Hopatcong, on Feb. 2nd. Born and raised in Palermo, Italy for 40 years, she lived in Garfield and Lodi settling in Lake Hopatcong 20 years ago. Francesca was a seamstress, was a member of I.L.G.W.U - Passaic Local, and owned a tailor shop in Italy before coming to America. She is predeceased by her husband, Antonino in 1999, a son, Andreá in 2019, and brothers, Mario, Dino, and Franco Dimitri. She is survived by two daughters, Pietra Barcia and her late husband Carmelo, and AnnaMaria La Scala, seven cherished grandchildren, Josephine (Vincenzo), Joseph (Hellena), Dana, Francesca (Daniel), Christen (Thomas), Santino, and Selina, and six great-grandchildren. Visiting Wednesday 5-9 pm. The funeral is Thursday, February 6, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The La Scala family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
