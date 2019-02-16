Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
W. Orange - Francesca Pandolfo of West Orange passed away on February 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Salvatore Pandolfo. Beloved mother of Maria, Santa, Antonino and Peter Pandolfo. Dear sister of the late Vita Randazzo. Cherished grandmother of Jillian Riegger, Christopher, Jason, Luke, and Jamie Lynn Pandolfo and great mother of Ezra Pandolfo. Visiting Monday 2-5 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
