Francesco Carboni
79, of Hackensack, succumbed to cancer on Friday, March 27, 2020. A fine human being, so very loved & respected by his wife, Susan, & dear sons, Peter & Daniel. A master mechanic, & a chef in his next life. He revered the spirit of his native Italy; the NY Times; the party of Obama and FDR; Fellini, Germi, Scorsese, Coppola. He cherished his brothers & sister, Tutta la Famiglia Italiana; Marty, Toby & family. He worked hard & achieved much, professionally, as a family man, & in his consistent exercise of decency & kindness to others. All who knew him honored him. Please visit Francesco's tribute page at www.volkleber.com