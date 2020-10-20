Francesco Chilelli
Garfield - age 81, died on October 20th. Born in Calabria, Italy he settled in Garfield many years ago. He was a mechanic many years with the USPS (BMC) in Secaucus retiring in 2012, a parishioner of both Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield and St. Athanasios GO Church, Paramus, a member of the Garfield AARP, Fair Lawn and Saddle Brook Seniors, & a volunteer at the Garfield Senior Center. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Evanthia "Evelyn" (nee Stylianos), and three siblings, Autro Chilelli, Rose Coupto, and Maria Chilelli. Visiting Thursday 7-9 pm. The funeral is Friday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30 am followed by a 1pm mass at St. Athanasios GO Church, Paramus. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. The Chilelli family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com