|
|
Francesco Crocco
Little Falls - FRANCESCO CROCCO, 58, passed away Tuesday evening, March 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Luzzi, Italy, Mr. Crocco came to the United States in 1971 settling in Little Falls, where he resided since. He was a manufacturing mechanic with Bristol-Myers Squibb of New Brunswick and previously with L'Oreal USA of Clark, NJ for 30 years.
Mr. Crocco enjoyed hunting, bike rides on his Harley Davidson, growing fresh vegetables in his backyard and making homemade sausage, along with other good Italian food. His interests included the History channel and solving brain teaser puzzles. Above all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Salvatore Crocco, in 2017.
Survivors include: his wife, the former Yvet Aguilar; his three children, Jessica, Frank and Gabriella; his mother, Giorgina (nee Gencarelli) Crocco and his two sisters, Rosaria Gencarelli and her husband, Giuseppe and Adelina Gencarelli and her husband, Salvatore, all of Little Falls.
Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Friday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Entombment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation on Thursday from 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K St., NW, Washington, DC 20005 (www.melanoma.org). Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.