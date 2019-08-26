Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:15 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, NJ
Entombment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Paterson, NJ
Francesco "Frank" D'agati

Francesco "Frank" D'agati

Cape May - Francesco "Frank" D'agati - of Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Frank left his native home of Italy to come to the United States in 1950, through his life he resided in Woodland Park, NJ where he pursued a successful career with Perennial Print Corporation for 45 years before retiring in 1992. Frank was active in the community while living in North Jersey with memberships in the Textile Printers Association, the Order Sons of Italy, Parents without Partners and the Italian Club. Frank enjoyed traveling, the beach, listening to music and dancing. He was an avid gardener, growing flowers, vegetables and fig trees. Frank was a true patriot, calling America his home though he was born in Italy. Frank had an amazing personality and sense of humor, spreading joy with his contagious laugh. Frank is predeceased by his wife, Antonina (1975), as well as three brothers and three sisters. Frank is survived by his daughter, Mary Newman (Rocco Giannetti) and a daughter in Florida; two sisters, Gaetana (and Gaetano) Tesoro and Antonia (and Gaspare) Galati; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Frank's life on Thursday August 29th at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing prior from 12:15 to 1:15pm. Entombment will take place Friday August 30th at 10:30am in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson, NJ. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Information and condolences shared at: spilkerfuneralhome.com
