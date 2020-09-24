Francesco Fasolo
Elmwood Park - Francesco Fasolo, 82, of Elmwood Park, passed away on September 23rd, 2020. Born in Marina di Caronia, Sicily, he came to the United States in 1961, living in Paterson, NJ before settling in Elmwood Park, NJ. He was a bricklayer for BF & Son Masonry in Elmwood Park and a member of the Bricklayers Union BAC Local #4. Francesco was a very hardworker, but what he loved most was making his family happy.
Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Parisi), loving father of Fina Thompson, her husband Greg, Frank(Former Councilman of Elmwood Park), his wife Elaina, Gino, and Rino. Proud grandfather of 10; Rosa Maria, Rosemarie, Gina, Frank IV, Francesco (Current Councilman of Elmwood Park), Gino Jr., Rosa, Nicolas, Cristian, Gregory Jr. Adoring great grandfather of Joseph, Isabella, and Oliver, dear brother of Biagio Fasolo, Rosario Fasolo, Graziella Buscio, Rita Carabello, Giovanna Iudici, and the late Giuseppe Fasolo, Rosetta Monastra & Annunziata Parisi.
Visiting Friday 5 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park Funeral Saturday 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:00 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.