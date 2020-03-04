|
|
Francesco Ferrara, 86, of Ridgefield, NJ, born in Piano di Sorrento, Italy, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020.
Loving husband of Lucy (nee Gargiulo), Loving father of Frank and his wife Gail, Carl and his wife Ann, Theresa Andriopoulos and her husband Pantelis, and Laura Santamaria and her husband John. Loving brother of Maria Ferrara. Cherished grandfather of Carl, Nicholas, Danielle, Peter, Jaime, Michael, Gabriel, and Christian. Treasured great grandfather of John. Predeceased by his sister Teresa Conzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may come to Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ on Friday 4pm - 8pm. Gathering on Saturday at 9am at the funeral home. Funeral Mass at St. Matthew RC Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield at 10am. Graveside to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to . To send condolences, please visit blackleyfh.com.