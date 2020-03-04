Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
555 Prospect Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Ferrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Ferrara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco Ferrara Obituary
Francesco Ferrara, 86, of Ridgefield, NJ, born in Piano di Sorrento, Italy, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020.

Loving husband of Lucy (nee Gargiulo), Loving father of Frank and his wife Gail, Carl and his wife Ann, Theresa Andriopoulos and her husband Pantelis, and Laura Santamaria and her husband John. Loving brother of Maria Ferrara. Cherished grandfather of Carl, Nicholas, Danielle, Peter, Jaime, Michael, Gabriel, and Christian. Treasured great grandfather of John. Predeceased by his sister Teresa Conzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may come to Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ on Friday 4pm - 8pm. Gathering on Saturday at 9am at the funeral home. Funeral Mass at St. Matthew RC Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield at 10am. Graveside to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to . To send condolences, please visit blackleyfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -