Francesco "Frank" Joseph Iacono
Cedar Grove - Francesco "Frank" Joseph Iacono, 58, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away on June 10, 2020. Visitation at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, are private due to social restrictions. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Frank was born in Buffalo, NY to Rosalia (nee: Fortunato) and the late Alfonso Iacono but grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from the Polytechnical University of New York, now New York University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Telecommunications and Information Management. He spent 23 years of his career working at Verizon. He married Dr. Renata V. Weber in July, 2016 and together they moved to Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
Frank was a first-generation Italian-American. He learned Italian from his parents and was proud of his Sicilian roots. He was an accomplished cook, with a passion for grilling and preparing seafood. A lifelong beach goer and avid biker, he re-discovered his love of skiing after meeting his wife and enjoyed traveling around the world in search of new peaks and new experiences. He loved his wife, his family, his friends, and life in general. His smile would light up the room and his loving heart touched everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Predeceased by his father, Alfonso Iacono, he is survived by his loving wife, Renata Weber; his mother, Rosalia Iacono; his sister, Camille DelPriore, and her husband, Michael A.; niece, Bianca Noelle; and nephew, Michael C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org or a charity dear to your heart.
Published in Verona Cedar Grove from Jun. 17 to Jun. 25, 2020.