Francesco Joseph "Frank" Iacono
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francesco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francesco "Frank" Joseph Iacono

Cedar Grove - Francesco "Frank" Joseph Iacono, 58, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away on June 10, 2020. Visitation at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, are private due to social restrictions. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Frank was born in Buffalo, NY to Rosalia (nee: Fortunato) and the late Alfonso Iacono but grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from the Polytechnical University of New York, now New York University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Telecommunications and Information Management. He spent 23 years of his career working at Verizon. He married Dr. Renata V. Weber in July, 2016 and together they moved to Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Frank was a first-generation Italian-American. He learned Italian from his parents and was proud of his Sicilian roots. He was an accomplished cook, with a passion for grilling and preparing seafood. A lifelong beach goer and avid biker, he re-discovered his love of skiing after meeting his wife and enjoyed traveling around the world in search of new peaks and new experiences. He loved his wife, his family, his friends, and life in general. His smile would light up the room and his loving heart touched everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Predeceased by his father, Alfonso Iacono, he is survived by his loving wife, Renata Weber; his mother, Rosalia Iacono; his sister, Camille DelPriore, and her husband, Michael A.; niece, Bianca Noelle; and nephew, Michael C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org or a charity dear to your heart.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Verona Cedar Grove from Jun. 17 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved