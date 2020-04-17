Services
Resources
Francesco Luisi Obituary
Francesco Luisi

Francesco Luisi, 80, formerly of Saddle Brook, peacefully passed away of natural causes on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his children.

He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Luisi and the caring brother of Caterina and the late Antonio Mastrangelo, Giacinto Luisi and his wife, Giovanna, and Carmen and his wife, Anna. Francesco was the devoted father of Pasquale and his wife, Rosa, Felix and his wife, Marta, and Louisa and her husband, David. Francesco was also the most loving nonno to Nicolette, Francesco, Francesco, Matthew, Marco, Giuliana, Mario and Charlie. Francesco was a butcher in Italy and continued working as one after coming to America. He worked as a butcher for Inserra ShopRite in Hillsdale, NJ for over 30 years. He retired and became a crossing guard for the city of Hackensack. He was a dear friend and second father to many. His love, smile and laughter will be missed.

Private services will be held for immediate family at Kugler Funeral Home in Saddle Brook, NJ. Francesco will be privately laid to rest surrounded by his family at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date for everyone who loved him. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hudson Valley Hospice, 80 Washington Street, Suite 204, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or visit www.hvhospicefoundation.org to donate.
