Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Anthony of Padua
72 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Little Ferry - Francesco Monteleone 78 of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on Monday September 9, 2019, at Hackensack Hospital. Born in Caltabllotta, Italy, he came to the united States in 1966 and lived in Hackensack for several years, he then settled in little ferry for 46 years. He was a volunteer bingo member of St. Francis R.C. Church of Hackensack. He had worked as a mason for union local #472 and #172. Francesco was an undefeated gold medial boxing champ in Sicily, Italy. He also played soccer for the Hackensack Italia team. Beloved Husband of Angela Monteleone (nee Trapani). Devoted father of John, Francesco Jr. and Giuseppe and his wife Robin. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicolas, Gabriella, Massimo, and Mia Monteleone. Loving brother of Nicola and Guido Monteleone. The Funeral will begin from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, on Saturday, September 14, at 8:45 AM. The Mass of Requiem at The Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 72 Lodi Street, Hackensack at 10:00 AM, with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
