Francesco "Frank" S. Cappadona
Rutherford - Francesco "Frank" S. Cappadona, 88, of Rutherford passed away on January 10, 2020. Born in East Orange, Frank was raised in East Orange and Bloomfield and lived in Jersey City for many years before settling in Rutherford in 1965. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a former member of the Elks Lodge #1505, Lyndhurst, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, Lyndhurst. Frank was the owner/operator of his family business, Sterling Deli & Liquor in Jersey City for many years before retiring.
Beloved husband for 65 years of Eleanor (Scarpa). Devoted father of Celeste Cappadona of Lyndhurst, Roseann Cappadona-Marturano and her husband Thomas of Clifton, and Frank Cappadona, Jr. of Rutherford. Cherished grandfather of Michael and JaeMarie Marturano and Blaise Stoltenborg. Dear brother of Gaetano "Tom" Cappadona of Jersey City and Rosetta Dantona of Lynbrook, NY.
Visiting Tuesday 5-9PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Wednesday 8:45AM at the funeral home and 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, Lyndhurst. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Frank's memory to the , , would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com