Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Cappadona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco S. "Frank" Cappadona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco S. "Frank" Cappadona Obituary
Francesco "Frank" S. Cappadona

Rutherford - Francesco "Frank" S. Cappadona, 88, of Rutherford passed away on January 10, 2020. Born in East Orange, Frank was raised in East Orange and Bloomfield and lived in Jersey City for many years before settling in Rutherford in 1965. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a former member of the Elks Lodge #1505, Lyndhurst, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, Lyndhurst. Frank was the owner/operator of his family business, Sterling Deli & Liquor in Jersey City for many years before retiring.

Beloved husband for 65 years of Eleanor (Scarpa). Devoted father of Celeste Cappadona of Lyndhurst, Roseann Cappadona-Marturano and her husband Thomas of Clifton, and Frank Cappadona, Jr. of Rutherford. Cherished grandfather of Michael and JaeMarie Marturano and Blaise Stoltenborg. Dear brother of Gaetano "Tom" Cappadona of Jersey City and Rosetta Dantona of Lynbrook, NY.

Visiting Tuesday 5-9PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Wednesday 8:45AM at the funeral home and 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, Lyndhurst. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Frank's memory to the , , would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -