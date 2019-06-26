Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Prospect Park, NJ
View Map
Paramus - Tandurella, Francesco "Frank" age 89 of Paramus at rest in Paramus on June 25, 2019. Born in Gela, Prov. di Caltanisetta, Sicily, Italy he lived in Italy before moving to the United States in 1953 settling in Paterson for most of his life, then in Haledon in 1972 before moving to Paramus in 2006. He was a Line Worker for Nabisco, Fair Lawn, for many years before retiring in 1981. Frank was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park. He belonged to the Bakery & Confectionary Union. Frank was a very good cook and enjoyed to fish and used to make homemade wine. He lived in Tarpon Springs, Florida for a few years and drove there three times per year. He cherished the time spent with family and grandchildren.

Beloved husband of the late Maria Antonia (nee Taccone) Tandurella (2006). Loving father of Tino Tandurella & his wife, Roseanne of North Haledon and Joe Tandurella & his wife, Rosa of North Haledon. Devoted grandfather of Frankie, Sabrina, Joseph, Matthew, and Nicholas Tandurella. Dear brother of the late Sarina Mauro (1999). Survivors include nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park at 10:30 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
