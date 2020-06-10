Francine Finger
Englewood Cliffs - Francine Finger, of Englewood Cliffs, passed away peacefully in her home on May 24, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on October 2, 1940. She married her late husband Aaron Finger on April 29, 1965, and resided for many years in Englewood Cliffs, serving on the town Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as a girls ponytail softball coach, worked the art show at the Fort Lee Jewish Community Center, and was a tour guide at the New York Botanical Gardens.
She was introduced to the game of golf by her husband, and became immediately hooked, practicing and playing her way until she ultimately won four Women's Club Championships at Montammy Golf Club in Alpine in the 1980's, and two Club Championships at Boca Lago Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla. She also enjoyed playing in numerous state mixed golf tournaments with her son Jeff Amtman. When she wasn't on the golf course she enjoyed her miniature schnauzer, swimming, watching professional golf and her beloved NY Yankees.
Fran is predeceased by her husband Aaron, and is survived by her sons Mike and Jeff, her granddaughters Brooke and Brittany, and Jeff's wife Eva. She was buried in a private graveside service at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview on May 27. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.