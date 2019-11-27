Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
King Solomon Cemetery
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Fuchs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Fuchs Obituary
Francine Fuchs

Saddle Brook - Francine Fuchs, age 65, of Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Harold (2018) and Roslyn (nee: Klassel) Fuchs. Dear sister of Rona Hartwick, and Gregg Fuchs and his wife Jennifer. Cherished aunt of Jordyn Fuchs. Francine worked as a senior reservationist at Music Express in Elmwood Park, NJ, for over 23 years. Funeral Services will be 11:30am on Friday, November 29th at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Francine Fuchs may be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -