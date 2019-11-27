|
Francine Fuchs
Saddle Brook - Francine Fuchs, age 65, of Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Harold (2018) and Roslyn (nee: Klassel) Fuchs. Dear sister of Rona Hartwick, and Gregg Fuchs and his wife Jennifer. Cherished aunt of Jordyn Fuchs. Francine worked as a senior reservationist at Music Express in Elmwood Park, NJ, for over 23 years. Funeral Services will be 11:30am on Friday, November 29th at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Francine Fuchs may be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608.