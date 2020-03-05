|
Francine G. Sorock
Paterson - Francine G. Sorock (neé Lendman) was born in Paterson, NJ on February 26, 1926. A self-proclaimed "Paterson Kid," she died at the age of 94 at her home in Fair Lawn, NJ on Wednesday, March 4th.
Fran is survived by her sons Peter, and Gary and his wife Eleanor (Shimkin-Sorock), sister-in-law Phyllis Kusnitz; former daughter-in-law Nasrin Sisk; grandchildren Charlotte (Sorock) Sheridan (Patrick), Rayden Sorock (O.E. Zelmanovich), and Abraham Sorock; great-grandchildren Calder Sorock and James Sheridan; and beloved companion Gloria Sanchez.
Fran attended the NJ College for Women,(Douglass College), for two years. Her favorite course was botany which inspired a life-long love of trees. She graduated from NYU in 1947, and later earned her master's degree in education from Montclair State University.
Fran is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Edward James Sorock. They were introduced by a cousin on a blind date and proclaimed, "love at first sight!" Yearly they would travel with friends to Puerto Rico and with family to Long Beach Island, NJ.