Francine Silodor
Wayne - Francine Silodor, 81, of Wayne, New Jersey passed away following a brief stay at the Villa Marie Claire Hospice.
Francine was born in Newark, NJ in 1937 to the late Herman and Rose Hollander. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Jerrold Silodor. as well as her sisters, Beatrice Cott and Harriet Gitow, and her brother Leonard Hollander.
She graduated from New Jersey State Teachers College (now Kean University), got married in 1958 and raised two children in Wayne, NJ.
Francine and her husband "Jerry" enjoyed their retirement in Boca Raton, FL. Fran was passionate about her family, travel, fashion and entertaining.
Francine is survived by her loving children and grandchildren: son Scott Silodor, his wife Michelle, their daughter Sydney Silodor (of Wayne), and daughter Natasha Sigler and her husband, Andrew Sigler (of Long Valley); and daughter Debbie Silodor, her husband Steve Goldfarb, and their sons Samuel and Maxwell Goldfarb of Wyckoff.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice or Autism Speaks.