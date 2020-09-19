Francis Anthony Zirpoli
Totowa - Zirpoli, Francis Anthony, "Frank", "Frankie", "Cheech", age 70 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to Diane (nee Harley) Zirpoli. Loving father of Nicholas Zirpoli and his wife Lauren, and Alexis Zirpoli. Dear brother of Gene Zirpoli, Donna Magna and the late Patti Homwey, who he is now reunited with in heaven. Brother-in-law of Jerry Harley, Jimmy Harley and his wife Teri, and Robert Homwey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and all his dear friends for over 50 years, and his grand-puppy, Rocky. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for the past twenty years. He was a Shop Store and Floor Supervisor for Boris Kroll, Paterson before retiring at the age of 62. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 11:00 AM. Cremation is private. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.