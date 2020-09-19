1/
Francis Anthony Zirpoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Anthony Zirpoli

Totowa - Zirpoli, Francis Anthony, "Frank", "Frankie", "Cheech", age 70 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to Diane (nee Harley) Zirpoli. Loving father of Nicholas Zirpoli and his wife Lauren, and Alexis Zirpoli. Dear brother of Gene Zirpoli, Donna Magna and the late Patti Homwey, who he is now reunited with in heaven. Brother-in-law of Jerry Harley, Jimmy Harley and his wife Teri, and Robert Homwey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and all his dear friends for over 50 years, and his grand-puppy, Rocky. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for the past twenty years. He was a Shop Store and Floor Supervisor for Boris Kroll, Paterson before retiring at the age of 62. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 11:00 AM. Cremation is private. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral
10:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved