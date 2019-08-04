|
Francis B. Joseph, Sr.
East Rutherford - Francis B. Joseph, Sr. 87, of East Rutherford passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Olean, NY to the late Abdo and Minnie Joseph. Francis was an Army veteran during the Korean War serving from 1952-1954. Before retiring, he was a welder for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 9 in Freehold. Francis was a past Master twice for Euclid Lodge No. 136 F&AM in Hasbrouck Heights, a member of the Scottish Rite and served as RW Grand Chaplain from 2006-2007. Francis was an actor at the Nutley Little Theatre where he was in many plays and a former member of the Stagecrafters in Paramus and the Lamplighters in Garfield. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Bishop) Joseph. Devoted father of Lydia Evans, Marie Ketteler, Lila Hrenenko (Brian), Roberta Connor (Matt), George Joseph (Liz), Francis B. Joseph, Jr. (Dina) and the late Melanie Ann Joseph. Dear brother of the late Vicky Donavon, Virginia Joseph, Joe, Milad, Fred and George Joseph. Loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, August 6th at 11:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday, August 5th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Children's Dyslexia Center of New Jersey 301 Division Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com