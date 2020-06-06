Francis "Buddy" Bartoletta
Francis "Buddy" Bartoletta

Teaneck - Francis "Buddy" Bartoletta, 80, of Teaneck died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rachel (nee Carlucci, 2006). Loving father of Francis "Buddy" Jr., & his wife Missy and Patrice Jungermann. Devoted brother of Cathy Frangipane, Neil and the late Samuel (2007). Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Emily, Victoria and Patrick.

Before retiring Buddy was the Owner and Operator of MAATS Trucking and Buddy's Place, Palisades Park. He was a member of St. Anastasias RC Church, Teaneck.

Due to the current health restrictions funeral services will be private.

Please visit Buddy's tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
