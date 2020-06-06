Francis "Buddy" Bartoletta
Teaneck - Francis "Buddy" Bartoletta, 80, of Teaneck died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rachel (nee Carlucci, 2006). Loving father of Francis "Buddy" Jr., & his wife Missy and Patrice Jungermann. Devoted brother of Cathy Frangipane, Neil and the late Samuel (2007). Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Emily, Victoria and Patrick.
Before retiring Buddy was the Owner and Operator of MAATS Trucking and Buddy's Place, Palisades Park. He was a member of St. Anastasias RC Church, Teaneck.
Due to the current health restrictions funeral services will be private.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.