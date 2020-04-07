Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Francis Boccabella, III

Clifton - Francis "Frank" Boccabella, III, 39, of Clifton, NJ, passed away on April 2, 2020. Funeral services were private with burial taking place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to United States War Dogs Association at http://www.uswardogs.org/donations/ . Online condolences and the full obituary can be found at www.bizubquinlan.com.
