|
|
Francis "Frank" Branda, age 70, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Jersey City and raised in Hoboken and Englewood Cliffs, he resided in Secaucus and returned to Englewood for ten years before moving to Teaneck ten years ago. A former parishioner of St. Ann R.C. Church in Hoboken, he was an altar server. Mr. Branda was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 20 where he attained the rank of Life Scout. An avid golfer and fisherman, Frank also enjoyed Karaoke.
Frank was a salesman with DiCarlo Foods in Holtsville, NY for 31 years.
Beloved husband of the late Debra Topf. Loving father of the late Frank Branda. Cherished son of the late Mary (Tedone) and Francis "Frank" Banda. Dear brother of Angela Kunz and husband Joseph, Anthony and Claude Branda and Joseph Branda and late wife Carol. Devoted uncle of Mary and Christopher Kunz, Kristi Marcotte, Joseph, Anthony, Gabriella and Nicholas Branda and Jennifer Hasson.
All services are private. Interment Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. Donations in memory of Frank to the , . Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com