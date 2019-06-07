|
Francis C. "Frank" Latoracca
Clifton - Francis C. "Frank", 84 of Clifton died peacefully at home on June 5, 2019 after a short illness. The son of Francesco and Rose Latoracca; Frank grew up with his late brothers Vincent and Casper in Jersey City where he graduated from Dickinson High School.
He proudly served his country as a Specialist - 4 in the United States Army and thereafter attended the Newark College of Engineering (now N.J.I.T). Frank had a long career as an Industrial Engineer for Bendix Western Electric and Stapling Machines of Rockaway. He retired in 2001.
Frank is survived by his beloved bride of 60 years, Eleanor (Napp), and his children John (Sharon), Buddy (Elizabeth) and Rosanne (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Anthony, Michael, Lindsey, Jason, Robert and the late John Joseph. Cherished great grandfather of Skylar and Kirra.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10AM at St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to St. Joseph's School for the Blind - 761 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307. www.marroccos.com