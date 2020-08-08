1/
Francis Cummings
Francis Cummings

Ridgefield Park - Francis Gabriel "Gabe" Cummings of Ridgefield Park passed away Friday August 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Beloved husband of Maryann "Stella" (nee McDonnell), Loving father of Kevin Cummings, Sheila Hunter & husband Brian, Martin Cummings and Michael Cummings & wife Michelle. Cherished grandfather of Amy, Erin & Kerry Hunter, Brielle, Fiona, Colin, Matthew, Julia & Evan Cummings. Vice President of A.F. Lewis & Company (NYC), founding member of The Belfast Golf Club. Proud member of Knights of Columbus 2229 and B. P. O. Elks Lodge 1506, both of Ridgefield Park NJ. Wake at Vorhees Ingerwersen Funeral Home on Monday August 10, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St.Francis R.C. Church 114 Mt. Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, Tuesday August 11 a.m. Internment following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery 535 Hudson St. Hackensack NJ. In lieu of flowers, requesting donations be made to The Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
