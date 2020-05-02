Francis (Mikey) Doscher



Weehawken - Francis (Mikey) Doscher, 88, of Weehawken, Passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Mickey is a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving the United States Army form1948 - 1952. He was a retired pipe coverer and proud member of the Asbestos Workers Union Local 32. He was the past Treasurer of the Boys Club of Union City and Past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 18 Weehawken. Mickey was an avid sports fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals.



Mickey was predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth(Betty) Doscher and is survived by his devoted sons, Michael and wife Carmen and Wayne and wife Debi. He is survived by his loving Grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Stephen McKenna, Michael Bradley, Brian and great grandson Christian. Mickey is also survived by his sister in law Carol Hess and brother in law Ronnie Hess as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held on Monday 5/4/20. The Leber Funeral Home in Union City is in charge of the arrangements.









