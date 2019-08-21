|
Francis "Buddy" Fahy
Ormond Beach, Fl - Francis "Buddy" Fahy, 61 passed peacefully in Advent Hospital Hospice Care, on August 3, 2019. Born May 13,1958 to Francis and Mary (Cassidy) Fahy in Manhattan, NY. Raised in NJ -moved to Ormond Beach early 2000's. Predeceased by his father in 01/06 & daughter Hailey in 09/18. Survived by daughters Kristen and Jeanne Lynn (Stephen), 6 Grandchildren. His mother Mary Fahy, 5 sisters, Mary(Bruce), Anne (Bobby), Kathy(Rich), Rosella (Duane), Bridget(Brett) and his brother Michael(Julie). Aunt and Uncle Joan Fahy Kemp(Bob) 8 nieces and nephews,1 grand niece, a very large extended family and "framily". Buddy was exceptional. Truly one of a kind! He lived big.He played big. Most of all-he loved big. Everywhere he was known for lending a helping hand. His love/knowledge of cars was legendary. One of his proudest days was setting the track record at Raceway Park in 1977 when he was just 19 yrs old. Before forced retirement @ 55 due to illness -his days were spent working and traveling the US in his "Big Rig". Buddy will be missed by all who know and love him. Funeral Mass St. Francis deSales Catholic Church 614 Rt 517 Vernon,NJ on Sat Aug 24, 2019 @11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life immediately after Pochuck Valley Fire House 13 Wallkill Road Sussex NJ.