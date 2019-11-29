|
|
Francis H. Dinneen III
West Milford - Francis H. Dinneen III "Frank", 52, of West Milford, NJ died unexpectedly on November 26, 2019. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline DeMeo Dinneen. Devoted father of Frankie, Joseph and Jacob. Loving brother of Susan Dinneen, Kathryn Kirk, Barbara Fredericks, and Elizabeth Mauthe. Cherished uncle of Jennifer and James Gordon, Christopher, Brian, and Karl Mauthe, Ashley and Kyle Huffman, and great uncle of Alexander Gordon. Also survived by brothers-in-law, Ed Fredericks and Karl Mauthe, many loving cousins in Massachusetts, and devoted friends.
Frank was born in Teaneck, NJ to the late Frank and Ruth (née Dumoulin) Dinneen, and was a manager of the Goodwill NY/NJ Store & Donation Center, Elmwood Park, a member of the Fair Lawn Rotary Club, the Polar Bear Club, A.A. and N.A. supporting member, and former member of the River Edge Fire Department in his early years.
Visiting Sunday, December 1st, 2-5 PM, with a Service at 5 PM, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com. Cremation is private. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the N.A. World Service Office, P.O. Box 9999, Van Nuys, CA 91409.