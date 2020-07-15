1/1
Francis H. Walsh
Francis H. Walsh

Waldwick - Francis Walsh, 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 25, 1926, a true Christmas gift to all those who have come to know him throughout his long life. A member of St. Patrick's parish in Jersey City, Frank graduated from St. Peter's Prep 75 years ago. He completed his education at what is now St. Peter's University after returning from service abroad.

He served in the U.S. Navy on LST 516 during World War II. After graduating from college, he eventually earned an executive position at Geico Insurance, managing the New Jersey office until Geico withdrew from the state. Moving to California to manage the office there, he retired in 1991. He was involved in his community, serving on the St. Luke's Parish Council in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and volunteering at the Mission School in San Diego, CA.

Francis knew his lovely wife their whole lives, but they started dating after his return from the war. They married in May 1952, spending 68 wonderful years together. Frank and his wife spent their time between Waldwick, NJ, and San Diego, CA until 2018, when they moved permanently to NJ to stay close to their family. He enjoyed life to the fullest, playing golf until he was no longer able, and could always be found with a crossword puzzle and clue book.

Francis was predeceased by his siblings William, Thomas, and Mary Catherine. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Mary Pat (nee Gleeson); children, Marianne and husband Gary Kreielsheimer, Francis "X" and wife Donna (nee Atlak), Brian and wife Lynn, Michael, Thomas and wife Sheila (nee Tarleton), and William; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Due to the Covid emergency, the church is limited to 100

people.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
