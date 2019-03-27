|
|
Francis J. Coccaro, Jr.
Hasbrouck Heights - Francis J. Coccaro, Jr. 84, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Jersey City passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Philomena and Francis J. Sr. He was known as Frank, Shorty, Spanky and Junior. Before retiring, he was Chief Mechanical Officer for N.J. Transit Rail Operations in Hoboken and was the owner of C & C Electric in Hasbrouck Heights. Frank was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church and was a former coach for the Little League and won a League Championship and an All Star game in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Coccaro. Devoted father of Joseph and his wife Tina, Dorothy and her husband Richard, Anthony and his wife Elaine and Jo Ann. Dear brother of Madeline Liberatore, Frances Sbrocco and the late Louis J., Barbato "Robert" and Anna Rose Barella. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Danielle and her husband Matt, Anthony Jr., Richard Francis, Michael, Nicholas, Heather Ann, Vincent and the late Joseph Dominick. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 30th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, March 29th from 2-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA. 19104 would be appreciated.