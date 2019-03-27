Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Coccaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Coccaro Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis J. Coccaro Jr. Obituary
Francis J. Coccaro, Jr.

Hasbrouck Heights - Francis J. Coccaro, Jr. 84, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Jersey City passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Philomena and Francis J. Sr. He was known as Frank, Shorty, Spanky and Junior. Before retiring, he was Chief Mechanical Officer for N.J. Transit Rail Operations in Hoboken and was the owner of C & C Electric in Hasbrouck Heights. Frank was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church and was a former coach for the Little League and won a League Championship and an All Star game in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Coccaro. Devoted father of Joseph and his wife Tina, Dorothy and her husband Richard, Anthony and his wife Elaine and Jo Ann. Dear brother of Madeline Liberatore, Frances Sbrocco and the late Louis J., Barbato "Robert" and Anna Rose Barella. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Danielle and her husband Matt, Anthony Jr., Richard Francis, Michael, Nicholas, Heather Ann, Vincent and the late Joseph Dominick. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 30th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, March 29th from 2-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA. 19104 would be appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now