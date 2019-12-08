|
|
Francis J. Mallan, Jr.
Paramus - Francis J. Mallan, Jr., 93, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019, at his home in the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, where Frank was the oldest World War II Veteran to live there. Born and was raised in Bronx, NY, and lived Dumont for many years before moving to Paramus 20 years. Frank was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and right after, he enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. As part of the Military Police, he was stationed in Italy. When Frank got back to the United States after being honorably discharged, he worked various jobs before finally working as a trackman for NY Transit.
Frank was predeceased by his parents Francis and Jane Mallan, his sister and brother in law, Rosemary and Warren Stroh and his brother in law, Joseph Lagomarsini. He is survived by his sister Jane Lagomarsini, his niece and her husband Diane and Owen Peters, his 3 nephews and wife, Michael and Joanie Stroh, Kevin Stroh and Dennis Stroh, his 2 grandnephews and their wives, Jimmy and Jessie Stroh and Brian and Katie Stroh, and his great grandnieces, Daniella, Emily and Annie.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Anderson &Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759, on Thursday December 12, 2019, from 9am-12 pm, with a funeral service to begin at 12 pm. Interment with Military Honors to follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to a .