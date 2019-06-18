Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
Francis J. "Frank" Navatta

Francis J. "Frank" Navatta Obituary
Francis J. "Frank" Navatta, 78, of Wayne, died on Monday, June 17, 2019. Mr. Navatta was born and raised in Lyndhurst and has been a resident of Wayne for the past 20 years. He spent his life working as a heavy equipment engineer for several businesses before retiring in 2005. He was known for loving his Giants, Mets and grandchildren. Frank is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Annette M. Colasurdo, his loving sons, Frank A. Navatta and his wife, Maureen and Michael J. Navatta and by his dear grandchildren, Frankie, Thomas, Lauren, Taylor and Mikayla. Also survived by his sister, MaryAnn Blanchard and the late Rosemary Navatta.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9AM, then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Please visit us at www.nazarefuneralhome.com
