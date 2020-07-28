1/
Francis J. Scerbo Sr.
Francis J. Scerbo, Sr.

Francis J. Scerbo, Sr. 90 of Lodi formerly of Wood-Ridge on 7/26/20. Beloved husband of the late Mary ( nee O'Hare) (1994) and husband to Monique (nee Epstein) Scerbo.

Loving father to Carmine Scerbo with (Sandy Scala), Francis Joseph Jr. (Sandra Sue) Scerbo and Cecilia (Joseph) Brignola. Caring grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 11.

Frank served our country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.

He was also the owner of Scerbo Sanitation Co. in Jersey City and was a parishioner of Our Lady Of The Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge where he was extremely involved and every Sunday he would assist an usher with the collections. Funeral Friday 9AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 9:30am at Our Lady Of The Assumption R.C. Church Wood-Ridge. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington. Visitation Friday 8AM




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
08:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
JUL
31
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady Of The Assumption R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
