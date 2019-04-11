Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Clinton - Francis age 31 of Clinton, NJ on Tuesday April 9, 2019. He was born in Ridgewood and lived in Ringwood before moving to Clinton ten years ago. Beloved son of Michael and Deborah (Virag) Legutko of Ringwood and loving brother of Derek Legutko of Ringwood. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral service at the D'Agostino Funeral Home on Saturday 9:00am. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to of New Jersey, wish.org
