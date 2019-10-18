|
Francis "Frank" Madden
Rochelle Park - Francis "Frank", 75, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Before retiring, Frank worked for Hackensack Board of Education as a Teacher for 34 years. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park, past president of the Rochelle Park Board of Ed, Swim Club, Rotary Club and Seniors and past secretary of the Rochelle Park planning board. Frank was also a member of the Rochelle Park American Legion Post 170 and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Frank was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970.
Cherished husband of 25 years to Madeline (nee Costello). Beloved father of William Madden and his wife Sarah, Christina Juliano and Ronald Juliano. Treasured grandfather of Nicholas and Bianca. Dear brother of Dennis W. Madden and his wife Mary Anne. Frank also leaves behind his trusted dog Mickey.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday October 23, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.