Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Wayne - age 71, passed away on March 26, 2019 in Wayne. Mr. McGarry was born in Orange, NJ the son of the late Francis and Eileen McGarry. Also known as Frankie, Franco and Unkey, he was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University earning a BS in Business Administration. He was employed as a manager of a wholesale flower distributer and later owned his own flower shop in Little Falls. For many years, Frank was a singer with The Majestics and the band Barfly- the house band at the Waterfront in Wayne. He also played and managed the Wayne "A" League Team - a men's softball League and was an avid NY Yankee fan. He is survived by his loving sisters: Sharon Liboff and Amy Stelevich and husband Mark, dear nieces: Robin Liboff and Holly Elrod and husband Drew, a nephew, Nelson Stelevich and great-nieces, Violet & Charlotte as well as many, many beloved friends. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-9 pm and Wednesday from 9-10 am at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne with a prayer service at 10 am. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Eye Research Foundation, lerf-nj.org
