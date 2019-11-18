|
Francis Onorato
Montvale - Onorato, Francis M, 90, Montvale, NJ, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Beloved husband of Bruna for 59 years. Devoted father of Richard Onorato and his wife Louise, Lisa Onorato, Suzanne Onorato and her husband Wayne, Caroline Davies and her husband Robert, and Francis Onorato, Jr. and his wife Kim. Cherished grandfather of Brian and Michael Onorato, Kevin Trotti, William and Bennett Holzman, and Derek and Cara Davies. Predeceased by his wife, Bruna in 2017 and Jared Trotti, his grandson, in 2013. He is also survived by his sister, Raye Onorato.
Francis (Frank) was born in Bronx, New York where he grew up and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School. He graduated from City College and was a lifelong member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict at Fort Dix, NJ. During this time, Frank was a second baseman on the US Army Traveling Baseball team where he played against many future major league baseball players and Hall of Famers. After his service in the Army he was recruited by the Major League Baseball St. Louis Browns, but he turned down this opportunity to pursue a career in education - his true passion! He worked as a recreational counselor for the Police Athletic League while continuing his studies at Columbia University Teacher's College, where he earned his Master's in Education.
After earning his Masters he began his teaching career in the Nyack, NY school system, married Bruna Lenzovich and moved to Montvale, New Jersey where he resided for 60 years and raised his family. During his tenure in Nyack and later at Lake Road School in Valley Cottage, NY he developed an after school program catering to a wide variety of interests, coached the 1963 championship football team, and also coached an undefeated baseball team. He also established the basketball and cheerleading programs.
Frank was the Principal at Memorial School in Montvale, NJ, where he developed a groundbreaking educational program and won a grant for this program. He continued his career in education as Principal in elementary schools in New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. After his career in education, he was a career placement counselor working with engineering and high tech candidates. Frank was a member of the Park Ridge Elks, Park Ridge Rotary, Our Lady of Mercy Church Council, The Rockland County Italian American Club and the Montvale Athletic League where he coached baseball and umpired. He was a strong advocate for and participant in community service activities, always volunteering and supporting many causes. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, going to the movies, comedy clubs, listening to a wide variety of music and spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved to laugh and he loved to entertain people. He was one of a kind and his beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of his family.
A memorial service will be held at Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Road, Township of Washington, NJ, 07675 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 @ 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, In Memory of Frank Onorato, to the Park Ridge Elks Lodge # 2234, attention - Exalted Ruler - Ken Reynolds, PO Box 42, Park Ridge, NJ 07656-0042