Francis P. "Buddy" McSweeney
Lyndhurst - Francis P. "Buddy" McSweeney, 75, of Lyndhurst, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McSweeney was a lifelong resident of Lyndhurst. Buddy was a Lyndhurst Police Officer with 30 years of service, retiring as Captain of Detectives in 1994. After retiring, Buddy became Assistant to the Chair of NY/NJ Port Authority Police until 1998. He then served as the Information Officer for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Maywood for 15 years. Buddy is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Maryann (nee Picone), by his loving sons, Sean McSweeney & his wife, Natasha and Brian McSweeney & his wife, Meagan, by his dear grandchildren, Liam, Logan, Finn, Patrick, James, Connor and Molly, by his brothers, Dennis McSweeney (Kathleen), Michael McSweeney (Kathleen) and Thomas McSweeney (Patricia) and his sister, Maureen McSweeney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington