|
|
Francis Patrick Mahon
Park Ridge - Mahon, Francis Patrick, 94, passed away July 11th, 2019.
Born 6/29/25 to Thomas and Caroline Mahon in Minooka, PA. Frank is predeceased by his ten brothers and sisters. He is also predeceased by the love of his life, Audrey, his wife of sixty three years. Frank was a patient and fearless man who was quick with a smile and found the good in even the worst situation. Always the first to lend a hand or offer a good word, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank was a fiercely proud veteran of the Second World War where he saw combat in four countries; France, Belgium, Germany and Austria. As an infantryman in the U.S. Army's 42nd Rainbow Division, Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was one of the first soldiers into the Dachau concentration camp in southern Germany where the horrors he witnessed were silently carried with him for life. It was then that Frank made a pact with God; If he made it home alive he would go to church every Sunday for the rest of his life. Frank Mahon was a genuine member of the Greatest Generation.
After the war Frank returned home, met and married his soulmate Audrey. They had two sons, Robert (Mary) and Gary (Nancy). Frank was employed as a union printer before opening his own print shop, Coleman Printing in Park Ridge where he tirelessly worked for many years. Frank was a man who truly loved his profession and it showed.
Frank was also a very active volunteer. A Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8946 in Woodcliff Lake. A Past Commander of the American Legion Post 153 in Park Ridge, a member of the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Park Ridge, Police Reserves, Park Ridge, Elks Club Park Ridge Rotary Club, The Park Ridge Golden Age Club and as an usher at his church, Our Lady of Mercy in Park Ridge every Sunday for forty years.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th 2:00-4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge and a funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church 2 Fremont Ave, Park Ridge.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The s Fund in Frank's name.