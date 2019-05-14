|
Francis Piersa
New Milford - Francis Piersa, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 11, 2019 at the age of 85.
A longtime teacher at Tenafly High School, he taught math and computer science for many years, later becoming the Head of the Math Department. Francis was very well respected by his students and faculty alike; he impacted so many students' lives, even one past student going on to win a Nobel Prize in Economics, in which he personally accredited his teacher's impact. When he wasn't in the classroom, he was outside on the baseball field, helping as a baseball coach in New Milford. An active parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Oradell, he was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and part of several groups such as the Cursillo and Cornerstone Groups to name a few. Through his many roles, the most cherished role he served was as a husband, father, and grandfather.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents and brother, John Piersa. Francis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Piersa. Devoted father to Thomas Piersa (Joan), JoAnn Brereton (Thomas), Mary Piersa (Steven Domanski), and Carol Owens (Leon). Proud grandfather of Erin Carroll, Laura Carroll, Matthew Carroll, Susan Piersa, Michael Brereton, Catherine Piersa, Kathleen Brereton, Jonathan Owens, and Sabrina Owens. He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him and the many lives he impacted.
The family will receive friends and family at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Tuesday, May 14th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. On Wednesday, May 15th a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell, at 10AM. All asked to meet at church. Interment following to Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Francis was blessed to be a recipient of an organ donation through Mt. Sinai. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974, www.njsharingnetwork.org/contribute or to St. Joseph R.C. Church.