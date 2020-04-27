|
Francis S. "Frank" Panecki Jr.
Garfield - Francis S. Panecki Jr., 73, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Frank was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was passionate about fishing, coin collecting, and NY Mets baseball. He was also active in Garfield Little League for many years as a coach. Frank was the beloved son of Francis Sr. and Rose (Robel) Panecki, loving brother of Anita Panecki and Lawrence Panecki, and his late wife Deborah, dear uncle of Jarred, Jordan, Joshua and Justin and great uncle of Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name to the of Greater NJ (23 Vreeland Rd #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932) would be kindly appreciated by his family. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.