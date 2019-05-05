|
Francis "Gene" Shepard
Norwood - Francis E. Shepard "Gene", 81, of Tavares, FL, formerly of Norwood, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Delores. Loving father of James and wife Barbara, Mary Anne Shepard, Robert and wife Margaret and Kenneth and wife Cheryl. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Kevin, Brian, Sandy, Jason, Kaela and Kiera. Dear brother of Ernie and Margaret Ann. He was predeceased by his first wife Joan and his brother Gerald.
Gene was a US Air Force veteran. He was an active member of the Norwood Fire Department for 46 years. He worked at Remaco in Northvale for many years before retiring.
The family will receive friends on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10 AM -12 Noon at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050). Entombment of ashes will follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp., NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778.
